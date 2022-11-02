This Upstate New York City Might Be A Dragon Paradise

We aren't here to argue whether or not dragons were real. We are here to show you some interesting data, that dragons may consider this Upstate New York city a cozy home.

ShaneCo.com put together a ranking of "The Best U.S. Cities to Be a Dragon." How did they come up with this answer? They took a look at the top 100 cities in the country then looked at factors like the following: how dragons would favor areas of high elevation, cities with higher population density, fewer physically active people, tons of cattle per capita, and more homes without basements for people to hide in.

Fire-breathing dragons would want to avoid areas with too many fire departments and military bases because they would stop the dragon from wreaking havoc. They are also said to hoard treasure, so cities with plenty of pawn shops and jewelry stores per capita are favored on our list."

From this study, it looks like American dragons would live more on the West coast of the United States. New York might not be the perfect home. The study found higher elevations and large parkland areas of cities like Albuquerque, New Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Provo, Utah, create the ideal dragon habitat.

Surprisingly, one Upstate New York city did make the Top 15.

Rochester New York Came In At Number 14 On The List

Yes, Rochester is number 14. The home of the garbage plate might be the home of the Dragon garbage plates. Rochester had a high score of jewelry stores, elevation was decent, and the population density scored pretty well.

You can check out the full rankings of US cities online here.

21 New York State Counties With The Most Horrendous Commute Times Have you ever stopped and added up how much time you spend behind the wheel? What are the worst commute times for counties across New York State?

How bad do we REALLY have it in New York State when it comes to our commute times? According to The U.S. Census Bureau , the national average for a one-way commute to or from work is 26.9 minutes and 9.3% of workers nationwide have a one-way commute of 60 minutes or more. Here in New York State, the mean travel time to work in minutes for workers age 16 years+ between 2016-2020 was around 33.5 minutes.

Which counties across the state are the worst?



13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country Food Network recently published a list of the " 98 Best Pastas In The United States " and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots.

They broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. Here's those restaurants on the list: