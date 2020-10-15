Rochester Area Native Will Be Featured On Wheel Of Fortune

Tim Quinn from Pittsford, out near Rochester, will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

Tim will be a contestant coming up on Wednesday, October 21st 2020. Currently, Tim is a real estate project manager and currently lives in Los Angeles with his fiancé, Steven, and dog Webster.

Tim and his fiancé have a passion for urban planning and love traveling to different cities together. Tim currently spends his free time long distance running, reading, and redecorating their home. Tim has been a big Wheel fan, and routinely watches Wheel of Fortune with his fiancé.

He applied to be a contestant at WheelofFortune.com:

“I never expected to actually be selected, so getting that email was a fun surprise!”

Tim hopes to use any winnings towards his wedding and honeymoon. You can watch him on the show coming up on Wednesday October 21st.

