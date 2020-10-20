Richie Sambora Would Return to Bon Jovi for ‘Special Situation’

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora denied the suggestion that he didn’t have his life together and said he had “no malice” toward his old bandmates.

But he said it would take an undefined “special situation” for him to return to the group, seven years after bowing out at short notice.

The split caused acrimony between Sambora and frontman Jon Bon Jovi at the time, although they settled their differences later. However, in a recent interview, the singer said, “I wish Richie had his life together and was still in the band.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sambora responded: “When people say I don't have my life together – are you kidding me? I’m the happiest dude on the block.” He noted that the split was hurtful but “I was in a dire situation with my family, and I had to make a tough decision. And I did, and I'm sure people weren't happy about it.”

He described his relationship with Bon Jovi as having “ups and downs throughout the years, as any married couple have. ... Jon and I spent more time together than we spent with our families, because him and I wrote the songs.” Asked about the chances of a reunion, he replied, “It would have to be a special situation for me to go back, but I'm certainly not counting it out. I have no malice toward that band.”

Sambora said his relationships with his daughter and her mother, ex-wife Heather Locklear, were good, suggesting that wasn't the case when he left Bon Jovi.

“My daughter just graduated on the dean's list from LSU as a psychology major,” he noted. “I love Heather now more than when we first met. We still maintain a friendship and realize that we are definitely bound by blood and family. Whatever I had to do to support her, I did.”