Report CNY Social Gatherings To Crime Stoppers

There should be no congregating, but it's still happening, Now, you can and should report it.

People and businesses who are not practicing social distancing and staying 6 feet away from others are a danger as COVID-19 is highly contagious.

Enforcement of Oneida County businesses violating gathering and social distancing orders has begun. If you know of any banned activities, then you should report them through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers or by filling out the NYS Complaint Form.

To anonymously report a violator contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.



Call tips into hotline: 1-866-730-8477



Submit tips to the website: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com



Submit tips through the app: p3tips

Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol tells WIBX:

“We won’t make an arrest or issue a warning on just an anonymous tip. The anonymous tip starts the process on our end - we will then investigate. We will not be arresting anyone ever based on an anonymous tip.”

Everyone must comply with social distancing to stop the spread. There is no unnecessary travel in Oneida County, and we need to continue with social distancing. If you must go out, wear a mask.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente reminds residents that there is no unnecessary travel in Oneida County.

