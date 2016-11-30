Remsen Christmas Lights Display Will Blow You Away

It's been a holiday tradition in Remsen for decades and if you haven't seen the elaborate Christmas lights display, you'll be blown away.

The holiday village filled with lights, inflatables and so much more is home to Bill and Lucinda Roberts. The couple, who is in their 70s, have been decorating their large property for years. "They have been decorating my entire life, and I'm 28," their granddaughter Erica McIntyre says. "It really is a site to see for those with children or are just young at heart. People travel from all over to it and some people even visit as their yearly tradition."

When McIntyre was younger she says her grandfather Bill use to stand at the end of the driveway, dressed as Santa Clause, handing out candy canes to the children.

The display takes weeks to prepare and McIntyre says her grandparents, who still work, find time to put it up every year. The property features a huge pond and a long driveway, all with lights everywhere. "They live next to their daughter and son in law who are also carrying on the tradition, decorating their property as well."

Check out the 2018 elaborate Christmas display at 9444 Sixty Road in Remsen, New York.

BONUS VIDEO