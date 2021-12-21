Rachael Ray's Lake Luzerne Home Looks Stunning for Christmas - See Photos and Video Below!

One-and-a-half years after an Adirondack fire nearly destroyed her home, TV personality and celebrity chef Rachael Ray showed off her rebuilt, rustic Upstate NY home, all ready for Xmas.

The August 2020 fire, believed to have been started by an issue with the home's chimney, nearly destroyed her Lake Luzerne home. Slowly but surely, Ray says that family and friends were there to replace items lost from the fire, especially one's from her favorite holiday.

In a video recently shot for the Rachael Ray show, she explains, "They helped us try and rebuild Christmas this year because of all we lost in the fire."

As you'll be able to see from the photos and video below, they seemed to do a pretty good job and Ray gave viewers a glimpse inside her rustic Lake Luzerne home, all decked out for Christmas in the Adirondacks!

Rachael Ray Shows Us Inside Her Adirondack Home Decorated for Xmas