Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Surpasses 2 Billion Spotify Streams

This week, Queen's iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody" surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify.

The streaming feat by the classic British rock band shows that their signature six-minute rock opus is still delighting listeners nearly 50 years after its release.

It also shows the ultimate staying power of the hit 1975 Queen single from that year's A Night at the Opera. Other rock acts who've achieved at least 1 billion streams of a single song on Spotify include Nirvana ("Smells Like Teen Spirit"), Journey ("Don't Stop Believin'"), Guns N' Roses ("Sweet Child O' Mine") and Linkin Park ("In the End," "Numb").

See Queen's stats toward the bottom of this post.

Recorded by Queen and co-producer Roy Thomas Baker across multiple studios in 1975, Queen had referred to "Bohemian Rhapsody" as a "mock opera" that incorporated three different songs they'd written. The combination paid off, as "Bohemian Rhapsody" went No. 1 in multiple countries.

Spotify, which was founded by the Swedish entrepreneurs Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in 2006, initially launched in the U.S. in 2011. That means it took over a decade for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" to reach the 2-billion mark on the streaming service.

Bohemian Rhapsody is also the name of the 2018 biopic about Queen and their late lead singer, Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991. In the film, the actor Rami Malek plays Mercury.

See the music video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" below.

Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Surpasses 2 Billion Streams on Spotify - Dec. 19, 2022

Queen songs on Spotify Spotify loading...

Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Music Video)