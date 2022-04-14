Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Event Coming to Albany

Not to be confused with the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, which used to be located in Amsterdam, NY for a time - the INTERNATIONAL Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will be holding its 2022 induction ceremony in Albany this summer.

Induction weekend is scheduled for August 26-28 at the Desmond Hotel. The induction ceremony and dinner will happen on Saturday, August 27. Inductees for the class of 2022 include Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dory Funk Jr, though they are not confirmed to be in attendance.

Quite a few names from wrestling's early days will be inducted as well, here's the complete rundown of the 2022 class:

A few names that have been confirmed so far are:

Tito Santana

Dan Severn

Cody Hall

More guests are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months leading up to the big weekend.

Tickets for the ceremony range from $100 (general admission) to their 'world champion' sponsorship package $5000, which includes your own commemorative championship belt, which will be presented to you at the ceremony.

The IPWHF received their official charter from New York State in 2019 and is currently making its home at the MVP Arena across from the Albany Firewolves offices. Much of their concentration is on fundraising to grow the organization, but they do plan on calling New York their home. Currently, they have an exhibit on display at the MVP Arena in Albany.

If you'd like to attend or sponsor the event, tickets and sponsorship packages are available via the hall of fame's website at prowrestlinghall.org.