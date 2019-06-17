Popular Rome Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 30 Years

A popular Rome restaurant has closed after 30 years in business.

Aquino's Restaurant, on Floyd Avenue in Rome, has hosted thousands of dinners, and special family events. They hosted their last on Friday.

The beloved restaurant announced their closure in a newspaper ad - saying that they decided to close their restaurant. They thanked their patrons, and says they will "miss all of their friends and patrons who have been a part of many memories for their family and the City."

Customers shared their memories on social media: "Been eating at Aquino's since I was a little girl. My dad took us there on James St and we would always start with the basket of garlic pizza strips! Delicious... in fact I make them myself and cut them the same way for my kids and their friends.. I adore Lynn and I know she and the family have worked very hard for years. She is a beautiful lady who deserves to retire. Love you always Lynn," says Jodi Meola.

Aquino's joins The Beeches as another long-time Rome restaurant that has closed it's doors.