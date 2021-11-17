State Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store in the Town of Verona.

Police say a woman walked into the Circle K Gas Station on Route 365 just before 3:00 Wednesday morning, displayed a handgun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Troopers says the suspect was an African-American woman who was wearing a clown mask and all-black clothing.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.

