Look Out For These Poisonous Spiders In New York

Have you noticed all the spiders out this year? They seem to be everywhere! The good news is that chances are, they aren't poisonous. However, there are a couple in New York that are.

That being said, most of them aren't deadly. But they could cause you some trouble.

According to the DEC, there are only two species of spiders that are native to New York that are poisonous. They are described as small, pale yellow spiders called yellow sac spiders or Cheiracanthium mildei and C. inclusum.

Again, they are poisonous but they will probably just cause a bite that is itchy and painful and slow to heal.

