Big News For Pistol Permit Owners In New York

Have a pistol permit in New York State? There is a deadline that you need to know about that may affect you. Every five years, those who have a permit to own a handgun in New York will need to re-register or renew their permits with New York State and the New York State Police.

According to the New York State Police:

If your permit was issued before January 15, 2013, the deadline to submit your recertification is January 31, 2018. If your permit was issued on or after January 15, 2013, the deadline to recertify is five years after the date the permit was issued. As a permit holder, it is your responsibility to recertify your permit whether you receive a notification letter or not.

Over the last couple of years, the amount of applications for a pistol permit have increased dramatically. However, not everyone knows the proper channels and laws that you need to follow to get one. If you would like to start the process to obtain your license or permit, New York State has a pretty good FAQ spot on their website.

You should expect it to take a minimum of four months from the time of application until a license is either granted or denied.

