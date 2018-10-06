Five months after it was announced, Phil Collins began his the North American leg of his Not Dead Yet tour -- his first on the continent since 2010 -- with a show at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., last night (Oct. 5). You can see the set list and video from the show below.

"Now, I know I said I wouldn't be doing this anymore," he said after taking the stage, "but the fact is I missed you." He then said that he would be sitting down for the show due to his back and leg problems before launching into "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)."

The 18-song main set was a hits-packed set heavily weighted towards his '80s output, although he made room for one track from each of the albums he out in the '90s, Both Sides ("Can't Turn Back the Years"), Dance Into the Light ("Dance Into the Light") and the Tarzan soundtrack (the Academy Award-winning "You'll Be in My Heart"). After "Something Happened on the Way to Heaven," the percussion section, which included his son Nicolas on drums, were given a solo spotlight. Nicolas also played piano on Face Value 's "You Know What I Mean"

Only three songs from his Genesis days, "Throwing It All Away," "Follow You Follow Me" -- which featured a montage of videos and concert footage -- and "Invisible Touch," were performed. His set closed with "Sussudio" and the one-song encore consisted of " Take Me Home ."

Collins continues his tour with a stop at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena tomorrow night, and he'll remain on the road through Oct. 28, when he wraps it up at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Phil Collins, Oct. 5, 2018, Sunrise, Fla., Set List

1. "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)"

2. "Another Day in Paradise"

3. "I Missed Again"

4. "Hang in Long Enough"

5. "Throwing It All Away"

6. "Follow You Follow Me"

7. "Can't Turn Back the Years"

8. "Who Said I Would"

9. "Separate Lives"

10. "You'll Be in My Heart"

11. "Something Happened on the Way to Heaven"

12. "You Know What I Mean"

13. "In the Air Tonight"

14. "You Can't Hurry Love"

15. "Dance Into the Light"

16. "Invisible Touch"

17. "Easy Lover"

18. "Sussudio"

Encore

19. "Take Me Home"