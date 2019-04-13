Former Kiss Star Peter Criss Selling ‘Enchanting’ Home for $1.8M

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is selling his Greenwhich, Conn., home for $1.87 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times , the 3,700 square-foot Normandy-style house sits on four acres featuring a small pond with a waterfall and an arched wooden bridge.

The home's listing page , from William Tuck Keating at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, promises a magnificent living room with beamed cathedral ceiling, fireplace, viewing balcony and wood-paneled pub room.

You can see dozens of photos of the house below.

Criss was a founding member of Kiss and performed with the group for 12 years, split across three different stints. His last show with the band took place in 2004; he retired from live performances altogether after a brief solo farewell tour in 2017.

"I’ve had an amazing career in music," Criss said at the time . "I was around in the '60s and '70s, which was about the best time to be a musician. I actually saw Janis Joplin , Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison and the Beatles when I was young. I’ve seen the greatest of the greats perform; I grew up at a time when music was so cool."

Criss' former bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley recently kicked off Kiss' End of the Road farewell tour. When asked about the possibility of Criss or other band alumni joining the current lineup onstage, Stanley told Guitar World that "it’s really not up to me.

"But I’ll say that this is a celebration of this band and its accomplishments and its history. So anybody who was shortsighted enough to think this should be a reunion is missing the point. That being said, I would love to see everybody at one point or another be onstage. And if that doesn’t happen, it’s their choice, not mine.”