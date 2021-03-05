People Are Still Dying With COVID-19 In Oneida County
Though there has been a dramatic improvement in the COVID-19 numbers in Oneida County, we are still losing residents to the virus.
On Thursday, Oneida County officials announced one more COVID-19 death and 32 new positive cases. Since the Pandemic began we have seen a total of 397 deaths. The number of active positive cases continues to go down with a current total of 570.
Officials also updated the public on the number of county residents hospitalized with the Coronavirus. There are currently 31 county residents hospitalized in Oneida County with 28 at Mohawk Valley Health System and 3 at Rome Health. 4 of those patients receiving hospital level care are nursing home residents. 3 additional county residents are receiving treatment for their symptoms in an out-of-county hospital.
With the ongoing effort to continue vaccinating people well underway, hopefully that means the numbers will continue to fall. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced Wednesday that there would be a large influx of vaccine supply and several location around the county would be serving as vaccination sites.
Health officials, as always, continue to stress the importance of good hand hygiene, social distancing and the use of face coverings.
