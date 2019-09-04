School is back in session, which means motorists need to follow the law when it comes to stopped school buses or face severe consequences.

It's a familiar site in Central New York this time of year - a stopped school bus, red lights flashing, picking up or discharging students. Unfortunately, it's not unfamiliar to see a vehicle illegally pass that bus, endangering the safety of children.

In New York State, an estimated 50,000 vehicles illegally pass a school bus EVERY DAY. Don't be one of them.

When you see a school bus, remember that yellow lights mean the bus is preparing to stop and you should slow down.

Red lights mean students are getting on or off the bus.

Whether you're approaching a bus from the front or the rear, whether on a roadway or divided highway or school grounds, you must come to a stop when the red lights are flashing.

The first-time fine for illegally passing a school bus is a $250 to $400 fine, 5 points on your license, and/or possibly 30 days in jail.

According to New York State, these are the penalties for passing a stopped bus:

Credit: SafeNY.NY.gov

Don't be an idiot. There's no where you're going that's worth killing or injuring a child.