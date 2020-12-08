Pandemic Relief Text Scam Alert

There is a warning about a text scam going around that claims you have a stimulus waiting for you because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to look for. It seems that everyone is trying to scam us through texts, calls, and emails. The latest scam involves a text message that appears to be coming from the IRS or the Treasury Department.

According to WIVB, there is an elaborate text scam that makes it appear that these are coming from the United States Internal Revenue Service or the Social Security Administration. The Division of Consumer Protection wants New Yorkers to be aware of this latest scam. The hope is that you click on the link that looks official to give your information to the scammers. They try to get bank account numbers, social security numbers, and drivers license information to steal money and identity.

These are samples of some texts that people have gotten.

Treasury Fund Payment: “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 Treasury Fund. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account.”

Unemployment Claim: “You have a pending claim of $1,200 from covid-19 TREAS 310 tax ref. Further action is required to disburse funds. Click here to confirm the payment method:”

Never click on links in emails or if you think the text is suspicious. Trust your instincts. If you think you have received a suspicious text, email, or phone call you can report it HERE. You can also call the Division of Consumer Protection by calling 1.800.697.1220.