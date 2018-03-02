Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde Help Man Whose CDs Were Stolen

A pizza delivery man shared a story about how Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde helped him out after his car, which contained his entire music collection, was stolen last year.

Josh Cook, who undertakes a variety of jobs to help look after his mother, was using the car to deliver pizzas in St John’s, Newfoundland, when it was stolen while he tried to make a delivery. By the time the vehicle was recovered, it had been damaged beyond repair, and Cook’s CD collection had vanished. “The hazard lights were on, there was no keys and they left one CD in the car,” he told CBC at the time. “It was a good one too, a copy of Pride and Glory, early Zakk Wylde album, really good album actually." He also lost his job after his car was destroyed.

His story led to some surprise gifts sent to him by Osbourne and Wylde. “After everything, somehow Zakk Wylde’s son got word of what happened,” Cook told CBC in a new interview. After he’d given his address to one of the guitarist’s representatives, a “massive box” of Black Label Society merchandise was delivered to him. A few days later, a similar box arrived from Osbourne, including a signed photo and his entire back-catalog of solo and Black Sabbath albums.

“These guys, they don’t know who I am,” said Cook, who called the signed Osbourne photo his prized possession. “But they set me up with all this stuff. It’s amazing." He said the music he was given is now seeing him through his new pizza delivery job.

Osbourne and Wylde will reunite for Osbourne’s upcoming farewell world tour.