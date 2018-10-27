America will see an Ozzfest date in 2018! To close out the year, Ozzy Osbourne will headline in California with support from Rob Zombie , Marilyn Manson , Jonathan Davis and Body Count .

Hate the holidays? So does Ozzy Osbourne. According to Sharon Osbourne , Ozzy was dying to perform. “He hates Christmas and he hates New Year’s Eve. He always saying, ‘Let’s do a gig.’ And I’m always like, ‘There never is one.’ So this year, we said, ‘All right, let’s do an Ozzfest, because we never did it this year,’” Sharon tells Rolling Stone . “Everybody used to play on New Year’s and Christmas in the Seventies and Eighties, but not anymore. So it’s the perfect time.”

Ozzfest

Even with Ozzy Osbourne undergoing multiple surgeries to fix a staph infection in his finger, causing four gigs to be postponed, Ozzy is dedicated to performing on New Year’s Eve.

According to Rolling Stone, Zakk Sabbath will headline the second stage, with four additional bands to be announced soon. Ozzfest 2018 will be held Dec. 31 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 26) at 10AM PT.

