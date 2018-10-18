Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Shows After Hand Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne has rescheduled the four tour dates he was forced to postpone. The Prince of Darkness ended up in the hospital due to an infection on his right hand, getting surgery twice to fix the issues.

"I'm so fucking bummed about cancelling these shows," Ozzy says. "The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We're hoping everyone will be patient and we'll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year."

Wife and manager Sharon Osbourne spoke about Ozzy’s condition last week on The Talk . "His hand hasn't healed and it's one of these things where they go, 'No, tomorrow you're going to be fine.' But it hasn't been fine and in fact he's going into the hospital today and he's going to have another procedure done on his hand. He feels he's let down his audience but I hope that everyone understands.”

New tour dates in Nevada and California have been officially announced and tickets from the canceled shows will be honored at the rescheduled gigs. Refunds are also available at point of purchase for those who can’t make the July 2019 shows.

Ozzy Osbourne 2019 Rescheduled Tour Dates:

07/20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/23 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

07/27 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

