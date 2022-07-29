Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!

This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.

And here's what we know about it.

A few days ago, a Facebook post started circulating in Saratoga County, and as you would imagine, it garnered plenty of interest.

It was from a network producer looking for "homeowners in Upstate New York who are interested in receiving professional help to restore parts of their historical home!"

The Facebook post from TV Producer Konner Cooke also added that "the show will contribute financially to the process; our team of designers and historical preservationists will work with the homeowners in order to create a stunning restoration."

When GNA reached out to producers of a new home restoration reality show for more information, here's what we learned:

Casting Producer for MAJOR television network is seeking historical homes in Upstate New York for a spin-off series

A team of designers and preservationists will work to restore areas of the home, bringing its history to life

Ideally, the homes are within an hour of Greenwich, NY, and are 100 years or older

The homes should still hold many of their original features, without too much work already completed. This way their team of professionals can step in!

Does your home fit that citeria?

Get on it because casting will only last about 2 more weeks, so if interested, please email cooke.konner@gmail.com

