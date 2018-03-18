The Osbournes’ Male Nanny Tells All in Podcast Episode

The second episode of The Osbournes Podcast has been released.

It's titled “Big Dave the Manny” and features the male nanny who was hired to look after Ozzy Osbourne ’s son Jack and daughter Kelly during their younger years. You can hear the episode, which follows last week’s premiere, below.

“Imagine the excitement in getting a call one day and being offered a dream job: flying out to L.A. to work for the Godfather of Heavy Metal!" reads the introduction to the episode. "Now, imagine your subsequent disappointment when you discover that the job actually consists of babysitting his kids, Jack and Kelly. Luckily, Big Dave, a tough New Yorker turned ‘Manny,’ made it through alive! Now, Dave’s here to tell his tales of abuse from two crafty and vicarious kids, and how he became an essential part of the Osbourne family.”

The podcast series was launched 13 years after the premiere of the family's reality TV show The Osbournes , which also starred Sharon Osbourne and ran from 2002 to 2005. "There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work," Jack Osbourne, who serves as the podcast's host, recently explained . “I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing.’ It's really quite awkward to watch, especially now as a parent. Everyone is really open and honest about a lot of things. It's pretty candid."

You can find out more about the show at The Osbournes Podcast website .

A total of 10 episodes are to be released before Ozzy turns his attention to preparing for a farewell tour that's set to last at least two years. He also plans to work on a new album .