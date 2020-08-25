Oneonta Man Facing Charges For Alleged Inappropriate Touching

An Oneonta man is facing several charges following an investigation by State Police.

Authorities say 48-year-old Robert Gregory faces three counts of misdemeanor Forcible Touching, three counts of misdemeanor Sexual Abuse in the third degree and two counts of misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

State Police say an investigation began when the parents of two victims under the age of 17 contacted them. That investigation revealed Gregory allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments and forcibly touched the intimate parts of the underage victims without consent.

State Police say Gregory touched one of the two victims inappropriately on more than one occasion. Gregory was arrested in the town of Oneonta and transported to SP Oneonta for processing. He was virtually arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. The judge issued orders of protections to each of the victims.

A major concern of local elected officials and law enforcement is the decrease in calls and reports to the Child Advocacy Center. The decrease is not due to a decrease in abuse. It's the fact that kids are not in school and in front of the mandated reporters such as teachers and guidance counselors.