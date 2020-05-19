Each day more and more locations are offering people the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19. The Walmart in Oneida is the latest location to announce they will become a COVID-19 diagnostic testing site.

Madison County officials announced Monday that beginning on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 the Walmart on Genesee Street in Oneida will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in partnership with Quest Diagnostic, New York State and Madison County. Tests will not be done in the store.

County officials say that individuals eligible for testing include any adult who meets the CDC, state and local guidelines for being tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

Madison County Administrator Mark Scimone says,

We thank Walmart for bringing a testing site to our community. One way to limit the spread of this virus is by testing and identifying those who are positive. By expanding COVID-19 diagnostic testing we are able to do that.

The testing site will not be open 7 days a week. The testing site will be operational Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every week, weather permitting. People who wish to be tested must meet those CDC guidelines and be at least 18-years-old.

You also need to make an appointment ahead of time through Quest Diagnostics. To do so you can visit www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The tests will be a self-swab style test, much like that done at the Rite-Aid in New Hartford. If you have any questions regarding COVID-19 testing you can call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Walmart testing site will be operated by Walmart Pharmacy staff.