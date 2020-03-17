Oneida County Has First Coronavirus Case

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced on Tuesday morning that Oneida County has its first positive coronavirus case.

The person's identity has not yet been announced. The individual returned from outside the country on March 12 and has been in quarantine since March 13. Picente would not reveal the identity, or the gender of the infected person. He also refused to expose which part of the county the subject resides.

There are at least 33 additional people that are currently being monitored by health officials in the county. There is no word on those cases or how many of them have been tested for the virus.

The County Executive will have another update on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.. WIBX will carry that press conference live, via Facebook.

No other details are available at this time.