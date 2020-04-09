Oneida County COVID-19 Cases Spike, 3rd Death

"Today is a shocking day for all of us," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente as he delivered the worst news so far since the coronavirus crisis started here. Picente announced a third death and 33 new cases that tested positive for the virus. "As you can see, the numbers for today are staggering for the County," Picente added. No information was released regarding the identity of the deceased.

Picente also said the number of people hospitalized in Oneida County also spiked to 21 with an additional five county residents admitted to hospitals outside the county.

"The numbers are going to go up," Picente said. "Again, only go out if you absolutely need groceries or medicine."

Picente also confirmed that New York State has specifically ordered all golf courses to be closed, along with playgrounds, parks, etc.. Previously, golf courses were not specifically mentioned as non-essential.

COVID-19 in Oneida County by The Numbers

New cases in Oneida County- 33

Total positive Cases - 162

Active positive cases- 129

Resolved cases- 30

Lab negatives- 66 overnight (870 total)

Total tested- 1244

Total results pending- 212

21 patients hospitalized. 5 hospitalized out of the county

Mandatory Quarantined- 374

Precautionary Quarantine- 441

Total discharged from Quarantine-1199