One Central New York County Issuing Camping Permits

While New York's state parks and campgrounds remain closed, one Central New York County is issuing permits. Cayuga County is making accommodations for season long camping with some strict guidelines.

WSYR-TV is reporting the Cayuga County Health Department is allowing the permits for season-long sites occupied by one family. There some strict guidelines that must be adhered to:

It has to be a self contained RV with bathroom facilities and potable water

Campers from outside the county, must self-quarantine for 14 days

No outside visitors, registered campers only

Amenities at the campground must remain closed; laundry facilities, picnic areas, playgrounds, pools, etc. Campers won't be allowed to have group gatherings and must practice social distancing at all times.

Read more on the story at WSYR's website. More information on Cayuga County Campgrounds or contact the health department at 315-253-1405

