Nothing Bundt Cakes New Hartford Hosting Food Drive

In celebration of National Food Pantry Day, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Consumer Square in New Hartford is hosting a 2 day Food Drive to benefit the Feed Our Vets in New York Mills and Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen in Utica.

All guests who drop off non-perishable food items at our bakery between Friday September 4th and Saturday September 5th will receive a free Blueberry Bliss Bundtlet as a thank you for their donation. Limit one per guest.

You can drop off donations during bakery hours (10a-6pm) at 4759 Commercial Drive, Consumer Square in New Hartford. Across from Applebee's

"We're excited to give back to our community that has welcomed our bakery with open arms since we opened in October 2019."

National Food Bank Day became official in 2017 and is celebrated annually on the first Friday of the September. The purpose of the day is to bring awareness to the fact that their are people in our community that experience food insecurity on a regular basis. Not having enough food is more common than you think and may be as close as you next door neighbor.

Feed Our Vets’ Utica Pantry was established in February 2008. Since 2008, Feed Our Vets nationwide has provided free food assistance to more than 20,000 Veterans and their family members, distributing 445,000 lbs. of food.

Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen provides hot meals and/or bag lunches every day (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) to struggling families and individuals, the unemployed, and the homeless. The soup kitchen is named after Utica's first and only saint – Mother Marianne Cope. Mother Marianne Cope grew up in the parish.