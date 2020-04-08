North Star Orchards Prepares to Open for Season

North Star Orchards is preparing to open for the season.

The family Farm Market and Bakery in Westmoreland plans to open April 22nd with new COVID-19 guidelines. "We are taking measures to protect employees and customers the best we can," the Joseph family shared on Facebook.

The family has been busy potting Perennials in the greenhouse to get ready for the new season.

Strawberry Plants

Lily of the Valley

Rhubarb

Raspberries

Blackberries

Seedless Grapes

Hardy Lilies

Peonies

Bleeding Hearts

Black Eyed Susan

Silver Mound

Stonecrop

There will also be tulip. Lots and lots of tulips for you to pick. "We planted twice as many last Fall and they should be ready by Mother’s Day."

Photo Credit - North Star Orchards

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.