North Star Orchards Prepares to Open for Season
North Star Orchards is preparing to open for the season.
The family Farm Market and Bakery in Westmoreland plans to open April 22nd with new COVID-19 guidelines. "We are taking measures to protect employees and customers the best we can," the Joseph family shared on Facebook.
The family has been busy potting Perennials in the greenhouse to get ready for the new season.
Strawberry Plants
Lily of the Valley
Rhubarb
Raspberries
Blackberries
Seedless Grapes
Hardy Lilies
Peonies
Bleeding Hearts
Black Eyed Susan
Silver Mound
Stonecrop
There will also be tulip. Lots and lots of tulips for you to pick. "We planted twice as many last Fall and they should be ready by Mother’s Day."
