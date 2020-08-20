No Cornhole, No Comedy, No Dancing at NY Bars Under Cuomo’s Rules

Governor Cuomo's coronavirus rules are taking a lot of the fun out of going to a restaurant or bar - with no cornhole, no comedy, and no dancing, and that's just the start.

The New York State Liquor Authority has banned activities that lead people to congregate in a bar or restaurant - which turns out to be most of the things you head to one of those places to do.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to Syracuse.com, specifically banned activities include cornhole, darts, karaoke, pool, and exotic dancing. There's no regular dancing either, even at wedding receptions. Also banned? Comedy shows.

Earlier this week, the SLA updated their FAQs, stating that live music and entertainment isn't allowed at restaurants and bars if artists are advertised or tickets are sold. Only "incidental music...is permissible in a bar/restaurant setting currently."