There are dozens of Upstate New York restaurants that are blessed to be located on the region's spectacular waterways. From Lake Champlain to the Finger Lakes, and from the Hudson River to Western New York, these restaurants have taken full use of their beautiful watery front doors.

"Dock and Dine" is not a new thing, but it now at least has a name. Restaurants over the last few years have installed marinas, piers, beach heads, and floating docks for boaters to pull over, tie up, and head in for a bite to eat. Without even getting their feet wet.

What better way to enjoy, say, James Fenimore Cooper's Otsego Lake then from a boat. And when it is time for you and your guests to have dinner, the Blue Mingo is waiting for you to "dock and dine" with ease. It is on our list.

There are a couple of places on the list to represent Lake George. With many restaurants all along the 32 miles of lake frontage you will have no problem docking and dining at the vacation mecca. You will see a couple of them on this list. Some of the places on this list are sprawling lakeside resorts where the size (and cost) of the boats tied up outside reflect on the type of clientele inside. At other places, you will see absolutely every kind of pleasure craft imaginable, mostly smaller, tied up telling you that a crowd of all kinds has gathered to have a rip-roaring good time. Harpoon Eddie's at Sylvan Beach fills that slot.

So, boaters, have no fear. "Dock and Dine" is here!

