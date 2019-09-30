New York State Winery Wins Major International Honors

The hits just keep coming for one Central New York business.

Well known for its Riesling wine, the Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, located on Keuka Lake, has been recognized by Wine & Spirits magazine as one of the Top 100 Wineries in the world for 2019, an honor it also enjoyed in 2016. It's also the only Upstate New York winery on this year’s list from the reputable publication. Earlier this year it was touted by Men's Journal as one of America’s 11 best wineries.

The Wine & Spirits ranking is based on blind tastings, conducted by an expert panel.

The winery's namesake, Dr. Konstantin Frank, was a Ukrainian immigrant credited as being the first wine-maker to prove classic European wine grape varieties--Riesling, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir--could flourish in the Upstate New York climate.

This year, the winery added The Terrace at 1886, an outdoor tasting patio overlooking Keuka Lake.