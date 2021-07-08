A New York State Trooper is being hailed as a hero after a near tragedy in a backyard pool.

A two-year-old boy had fallen into the pool, and was apparently unresponsive, state police officials say. Sergeant Douglas Wildermuth responded to the scene and began performing 'rescue breaths' on the toddler. Thankfully, Trooper Wildermuth got the young boy breathing again and he was then turned over to the care of West Glens Falls EMS. The child is doing well and is back home with family, the NYS Police on Facebook page read. Along with the message "Job well done Sergeant.''

It's not the first life-saving rescue we've seen in recent months from first responders in upstate New York. Just last week, a New York State Trooper and his K-9 Tilly located a missing woman in Salt Point, NY.

And, last October, two New York State Troopers, Troopers Crystal Rhodes and Chris Amendolare who work out of the Margaretville Post south of Oneonta, quite possibly saved the lives of two lost hikers, embarking on a several hour trek through the woods that covered more than 5-miles in the dark.

