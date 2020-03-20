New York State Education Department Cancels Some State Assessments

The New York State Education Department has cancelled all elementary and intermediate-level state assessments.

In a statement, Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and Interim State Education Commissioner said the "unprecedented" school closures resulting from the novel coronavirus have forced the department to "make unprecedented decisions" for students.

The following NYS Assessments are cancelled:

Grades 3-8 English Language Arts Test

Grades 3-8 Mathematics Test

Grade 4 Elementary-Level Science Test

Grade 8 Intermediate-Level Science Test

English as a Second Language Achievement Test (NYSESLAT) Grades K-12

Alternative Assessment (NYSAA) for Students with Severe Cognitive Disabilites Grades 3-8, and High School

NYSED says they have applied for federal waivers for testing, accountability, and reporting requirements.