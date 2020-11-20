New York Restaurant Requires COVID Test Before Dining

There's a restaurant in New York requiring COVID-19 tests before you even sit down.

City Winery in New York City is launching a COVID-19 testing program on Tuesday, November 24th. For the rest of 2020, all diners will need to take a test before entering the restaurant on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The tests cost $50 per person with 100% going directly to the testing company.

All City Winery employees will also be tested before entering, ensuring everyone on the premises have tested negative. "We believe hospitality is all about making our customers comfortable and given the pandemic, that starts with feeling safe," City Winery shared. "With the change of the seasons, finding the next level of safety for people to dine indoors is critical."

City Winery will be open Thursday through Monday without testing. "We will continue to uphold our rigorous health and safety standards, but we will not be requiring a rapid COVID-19 test."

Enjoy the stunning Hudson River views from the socially-distanced indoor dining room and waterfront outdoor patio. The new location at 25 11th Avenue in New York City features one of the largest dining spaces in Manhattan at over 32,000 square feet, with a 26-foot ceiling and plenty of space between tables. The patio has portable heaters to keep you warm while taking in the stunning scenery.

Reservations aren't required but are recommended and can be made online.