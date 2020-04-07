New York Not Burying Coronavirus Victims In Public Parks

New York is not burying coronavirus victims in public parks, despite what one city councilman says.

New York City councilman Mark Levine tweeted "Soon we'll start temporary interment. This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line."

Health care workers continue to work around the clock, trying to save as many people as they can. "We need to face the gruesome reality that we need more resources to manage our dead as well," Levine tweeted.

Levine's tweets received a LOT of attention, including from other local leaders who have assured everyone there will be no burials in NYC Parks. "If temporary interment should be needed it will be done on Hart Island and will be done in a dignified, orderly, professional manner."

Too bad Levine didn't act in a dignified and professional manner. Maybe he wouldn't have panicked New Yorkers with false information.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.