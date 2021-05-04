New York Man Dodges Eviction For 23 Years And Counting

There is a guy, right here in New York, that has been living in a house for 23 years and yet he has only made 1 mortgage payment and he is still there! Syracuse.com reports that Guramrit Hanspal, 52, has managed to stay in the house for nearly a quarter of a century free! He isn't sleeping under a bridge or living in his car. He is residing in a 2,000sq foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on Long Island since 1998. How has he done this?

Allegedly Hanspal filed a bunch of lawsuits and 7 different bankruptcy claims. This has enabled him to benefit from a legal loophole called 'automatic stay' where he can avoid paying any debt owed. Although temporary, that extends beyond the mortgage to credit cards or any debt he owes.

Get our free mobile app

The house is currently listed on Zillow by Robert Caban with an asking price of $400,000.00 cash. Not all cases are this extreme but there is a war raging throughout New York state between landlords and tenants. Tenants say they can't pay and landlords can't evict.

According to the New York Daily News, the state’s COVID eviction moratorium has been extended through the end of August. This means tenants that are having financial difficulties due to the pandemic, have an additional 4 months in their home without legal eviction.

This isn't just for renters, the bill also prevents foreclosures and tax lien sales for property owners, including landlords with 10 units or less, facing financial trouble.

5 Free Campsite Within 50 Miles Here are 5 free campsites within 50 miles of the Capital Region