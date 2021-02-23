New York Hiring Boat Stewards for Oneida Lake and Other Regions

Most of us are probably ready for warmer temperatures and fun on the water. Here's a chance to spend some time near the water and get paid to do it.

The New York DEC is hiring several positions for their Boat Steward program and the openings are all across the state. The program first started in 2008 and has expanded each year since. In 2020 stewards served at more than two-hundred boat launches across the state.

Stewards are charged with inspecting watercraft and educating boaters on the fight to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic plants and animals from one body of water to another. The inspections usually take less than 3 minutes, as stewards collect important information on where boaters are coming from, headed to next, and if they’re aware of invasive species issues.

While the Stewards have no arresting powers, they do have the right to require a craft to be cleaned at a nearby decontamination site before going into the water. It includes boats of all sizes, personal water craft, kayaks, canoes, trailers, and any gear on board. The process is free to the boaters.

The are two types of openings; Boat Stewards who perform the inspections and share educational information and Lead Stewards who also perform the inspections, but also assist with training and scheduling other Stewards. Positions are part-time with most of the hours during the weekend. Here are opening arranged by region. Click on the link to apply and get more information on the specific openings.

Boat Stewards