Danai Gurira Is Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead is losing another one of its heroes.

Months after original series star Andrew Lincoln left the show (in part to make several spinoff Walking Dead movies), The Hollywood Reporter says that he will soon be joined — in more ways than one — by Danai Gurira , who has played the fan-favorite character Michonne since the show’s third season.

Per THR , Gurira will return for The Walking Dead ’s tenth season on AMC, but not for every episode. After being written out of the series, she may join Lincoln’s Dead spinoff films:

Under her new deal, Gurira will return in a limited capacity — described as only a handful of episodes — that will be interspersed throughout season 10. The actress, playwright and social activist will then likely segue to the three Walking Dead movies that AMC is planning with former leading man Andrew Lincoln.

Gurira, who made a huge impression last year playing Okoye in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War , will be another major loss for the show, which remains one of the most-watched on cable despite the departures of Lincoln and other cast members. The Walking Dead Season 9 resumes its run this Sunday night on AMC, with eight more episodes on their way. No return date for Season 10 has been announced yet.