New State Law Means IVF Will Be Covered By Most Insurance Plans

Infertility is common. Out of 100 couples in the United States, about 12 to 13 of them have trouble becoming pregnant. About ten in 100 women in the United States ages 15 to 44 have difficulty becoming pregnant or staying pregnant, according to information from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.

Many who are in a situation like this turn to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and the price tag is pretty hefty. The Center for Human Reproduction has reported that the average cost for one cycle of IVF in the United States is about $23,000.

But, those with the troubles of not being able to become pregnant or are not able to afford IVF can breathe a sigh of relief. A new law will go into effect next year that could help relieve the financial burden for an estimated 2.4 million New Yorkers.

The new law will cover companies with at least 100 employees for up to three treatment cycles of IVF. The law also addresses age and lifestyle discrimination, by removing age restrictions, including expedited access to coverage for women over the age of 35. The mandate would also extend coverage to single women and same sex female couples, according to the New York Post.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

What is covered under the new law?

Under the new law, insurance payers must cover fertility preservation, including egg and sperm freezing. This would include any medical condition or treatment that has the potential to affect future fertility, especially cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and/or radiation. Additionally, aggressive surgery for endometriosis, bone marrow transplant, sickle cell anemia, and sexual reassignment surgery would all be indications for covered IVF under the new law.

There are some instances where you may not be covered, however. Anyone on Medicaid, employees of small and medium-sized companies of less than 100 employees, companies that self-insure and those with individual insurance plans.

The law will take effect January 1st, 2020.

[NEW YORK POST]