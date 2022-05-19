The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services has implemented a new program that will improve 9-1-1 response times, accuracy and efficiency.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the program will eliminate miscommunications and unnecessary calls between alarm companies and 9-1-1 operators.

“The installation of the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol program into our system, will improve 9-1-1 response time for Oneida County residents and businesses who have alarm systems,” Picente said. “Prior to this, alarm companies would call using our non-emergency numbers to report a burglary, fire or medical alarm, requiring our dispatch to receive and manually enter that information. With this new addition, we will get the alarm notification electronically, which will automatically populate the data into our system.”

The Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) program went live in Oneida County on May 16 and 17 and includes the following alarm companies:

Vector Security

Rapid Response Monitoring

Guardian Protection

Security Central

Stanley Security,

Tyco (Johnson Controls)

Protection One

Amherst Alarm

Doyle Security

National Monitoring Center

Affiliated Monitoring

Brinks Home Security

Vivint

Securitas

ADT

If an alarm company receives an error in sending the alarm electronically, they will contact the county 9-1-1 dispatch by phone to relay the pertinent information for dispatch.

The alarm company will continue to contact the home or business owner to inform them of the alarm.

There is no registration required, and no additional costs for residents by their alarm companies to use the ASAP program.

Oneida County is the seventh Emergency Communications Center in New York State and the 108th agency in the United States to implement the program.

For more information on the ASAP program visit tma.us/asap/.

