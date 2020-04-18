New Hartford Rite Aid Offering COVID-19 Tests For Eligible Public

The Rite Aid Pharmacy company has announced seven new locations across the country for COVID-19 testing and one of them is in New Hartford.

According to a release, these locations allow for "self-swab" testing in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The New Hartford location will be opening on Monday, April 20th, 2020.

Rite Aid officials say,

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

Tests at the New Hartford location will be located in the store's parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Other testing sites were opened in Michigan, New Jersey and Ohio.