A New Hartford man was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in the Capitol riot attack on January 6th.

Syracuse.com reports federal prosecutors filed court documents that indicate 49-year-old Eric Bochene was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Paperwork also shows he was charged with two counts of violent entry disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The Syracuse.com article states that Bochene admitted to authorities that he was in the building.

It was on January 6th, 2021 that a group of protestors forced their way into the U.S. Capitol to attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election results, which would solidify President Biden's win over former President Donald Trump.

Three other Central and Western New York residents have already been charged for their participation in the riot. 33-year-old Matthew Greene of Syracuse was arrested on April 21st, 2021 on several charges. 43-year-old Dominick Pezzola of Rochester, New York and 31-year-old William Pepe of Beacon, New York were also mentioned in the April 21st indictment.

The arrest of the New Hartford man stemmed from tips from individuals. The Syracuse.com article states, "The first tip was received on Feb. 16, when a person claimed Bochene had bragged about being in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, they said." Another tipster mentioned they spoke to Bochene on the day of the riot and confirmed he was in the building and had broken a window. It is believed Bochene was one of the first people inside the building on January 6th.