New Barber Shop Opens in Central New York

Vinny Cotrupe, 23, combined his passion for and knowledge of hair-cutting and cars into one cool idea. Cotrupe officially opened The Barber Company in Whitesboro, with a unique look featuring toolbox barber stations and automotive floor mats. His love of cars was forged in auto mechanic classes he took at BOCES. And he says he just enjoys helping people look and feel their best.

Cotrupe graduated from Whitesboro High School, lives in Utica, and previously worked as a barber at A Sharper Image.

The Barber Company is located at 157 Oriskany Boulevard, Whitesboro. It's open 9-6 Tuesdays through Fridays, 8-2 on Saturdays, and it's closed Sundays and Mondays. Book your next cut at 315-864-8456.

Cotrupe may also add a salon in the future.