Neighbor Chases Home Invasion Suspect Away With Shotgun In Rome

Rome Police are still trying to put all the pieces together following a home invasion and ‘shot fired’ incident Sunday on Croton Street.

Police say officers responded to the address and upon investigation learned a male had entered the upstairs bedroom by removing a window air conditioning unit. According to officials, there were three people inside the bedroom when the suspect entered the home.

Officers say the suspect struck the female resident several times in the head with a handgun and started searching the place. Police say, a neighbor who became aware of the situation grabbed his shotgun and entered the victim’s home. The neighbor then chased the suspect around the residence, firing several shots.

Officials say the suspect eventually fled through a second story window and the neighbor pursued him. That neighbor saw the man drive away in a dark colored SUV and fired another round toward it. At no time do police feel the suspect was hit by the neighbors gunfire, but it is believed the SUV sustained damage.

Rome Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking help from the public. If you know anything about the details of this case you're asked to call Detective Sharon Rood of the RPD at (315) 339-7716. Rome Police have very little suspect information at this time.

