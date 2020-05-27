Need a Teeth Cleaning? Dentist Offices Preparing to Reopen

Are your teeth in desperate need of a cleaning? Dentists are getting ready to reopen in New York.

Businesses are preparing to reopen in central New York, including dentist offices that fall under professional services in Phase Two.

Phase Two:

Professional Services

Retail

Administrative Support

Real Estate / Rental & Leasing

Most dentist offices in central New York are planning to reopen Monday, June 1st with a few changes.

Dentists and hygienists wore masks and gloves before COVID-19 when cleaning teeth and that will continue when offices reopen. But patients will need to answer a few questions before heading to their appointment, including if they've had a high temperature, been in contact with a positive COVID-19 patient, traveled in the last 14 days or been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A more detailed list of specific Phase Two businesses should be released later this week and we'll update when it's available.

For a full list of specific businesses included in each Phase and guidelines visit Forward.ny.gov.