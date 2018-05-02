Earlier this week, Live Nation announced its launch of National Concert Week , which takes place through May 8. During this period, concertgoers can buy $20 tickets to some of the year's biggest shows to help celebrate the upcoming summer concert season.

A media event was held at Live Nation’s new offices in New York City. Some of the touring bands that will take part in Live Nation’s $20 all-in National Concert Week ticket offer graced the red carpet. Mick Jones of Foreigner and David Coverdale of Whitesnake were all smiles; both bands will be touring with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening for the Jukebox Heroes Tour , which runs until September.

James “JY” Young and Lawrence Gowan of Styx laughed and joked on- and off- camera. They will be on tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Tesla from May to August.

Members of Collective Soul , who are gearing up for a trek with 3 Doors Down and Soul Asylum, also posed for photos. Stone Temple Pilots members, including new singer Jeff Gutt, made the rounds for interviews and photos. Their tour with Bush and the Cult runs from July to September. Ann Wilson of Heart strolled arm-in-arm with her Stars Align Tour mates Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers on the red carpet.

There are a lot of big concerts are coming up for rock fans, If you haven’t spent your tax refund, now might be the time. Take a look at our photo gallery of the rockstar-studded red carpet event below.