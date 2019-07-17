Was NASA’s Apollo Moon Rocket Designed At Griffiss?

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, do we have Rome New York to thank?

While searching for Griffiss Air Force Base's role in the Apollo moon missions we stumbled across an interesting conspiracy theory of Rome New York:

It is told in some local legends that early space exploration technology was developed at Griffiss Air Force Base, under top secret conditions in the 1950’s and 60’s. Many theorists believe that Griffiss Air Force was a secret the home of NASA in the early 1960’s, most specifically rumored to be the home of Wernher von Braun and other ex NAZI intellectuals working on space age technology."

For those that don't know, Wernher Von Braun designed the Saturn Rocket that sent Apollo missions to the moon. This theory is suggesting those rockets were designed in Rome New York.

This theory digs even deeper on the internet. Someone named "Michael Smith" mentioned how he met Von Braun in Rome in 1970:

In 1970, I just graduated from High School and I went to Griffiss Air Force base with my father for a visit. My Dad was a highly decorated member of the military. I was considering joining the Air Force before eventually enrolling at LeMoyne. My Dad had a bunch of connections there and we got a nice tour. As we walked around, we met a group of folks who looked very prestigious. In the middle of the group I was introduced to a very tall man, who my father said invented rockets. It was none other than Wernher von Braun, the former Nazi scientists, now working for the US. The fact that he was in Rome is still puzzling 40 plus years later. What part did Griffiss play in the space race or arms race?"

So did NASA really have secret technology developed at Griffiss in the early 1960s? Was Von Braun really in Rome?