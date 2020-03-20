A mystery donor is sending pizzas to the people working hard to make our lives easier during the coronavirus crisis.

Someone is saying thank you with pizza, supporting a small Central New York business while letting know nurses, cashiers, and others they're appreciated during this difficult time.

We were able to connect with the mystery donor, who wants to remain anonymous. They told us "I called a local pizzeria, Oliveri's and ordered pizzas to send to the employees at Price Chopper and more pizza to the hospital. I just asked Oliveri's to write "thank you" on the box tops."

"There are quite a few places that just saying 'thank you' isn’t enough," they added.

The mystery donor says they plan to continue to say thanks to the people that are taking care of this through this crisis, who "don't have the option to work from home."

Now more than ever, it's important to say 'thank you' in any way you can to the people who are keeping us healthy, keeping shelves stocked, and responding to needs during the crisis.

Not all heroes wear capes - some send pizza.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognized as an 'Everyday Hero', send the information to beth@lite987.com.