MVHS Breaks Ground For Downtown Utica Hospital

A ground breaking ceremony was held today for Mohawk Valley Health System's new regional medical center in downtown Utica.

Darlene Stromstad, the President and CEO of MVHS, says the new hospital will transform the way they deliver healthcare and will help continue the redevelopment and resurgence of the downtown area.

The new hospital campus will include a 373-bed, 672,000 square foot, nine-story facility and parking garage on 25 acres.

The hospital is slated to open in fourth quarter of 2022.

Oneida County Executive Anthony, who attended today's ground breaking ceremony, says he's excited about the future of the region.

Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, Assemblyman Brian Miller and representatives from Governor Cuomo's office were also at today's ground breaking.